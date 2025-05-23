Trending
Joe Jonas releases 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'

By Jessica Inman
Joe Jonas attends the Academy Museum Gala in 2022. He released his first new solo album in over 10 years Friday. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Joe Jonas attends the Academy Museum Gala in 2022. He released his first new solo album in over 10 years Friday. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

May 23 (UPI) -- Joe Jonas released his first solo album in over ten years on Friday.

The singer, 35, dropped Music for People Who Believe in Love Friday. His previous solo album Fast Life was released in 2011.

His new album contains 14 tracks including the previously released songs "Work It Out," "What This Could Be" and "Heart by Heart."

Music for People Who Believe in Love also includes "Woven," "Parachute," "Only Love," "Honey Blonde," "My Own Best Friend," "Velvet Sunshine," "Sip Your Wine," "Hey Beautiful," What We Are," "you Got the Right" and "Constellation."

DOMi, JD BECK, Franklin Jonas, Sierra Ferrell, Louane, Tiny Habits and Luisa Sonza teamed up with Joe Jonas on the album.

"I have a beautiful life that I'm grateful for," he told Billboard. "I've got two beautiful kids. I'm a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that -- but also, the journey to get here... At the core of it, if this (album) helps people through what they're going through, that's all I can really wish for."

Joe Jonas is also part of the boy band known as The Jonas Brothers, which also includes Kevin Jonas, 37, and Nick Jonas, 32. The group released "Love Me to Heaven" in March and are heading out on tour beginning Aug. 10.

