May 23 (UPI) -- The American Music Awards will return Monday.

The 51st ceremony "celebrating the most iconic music in America" will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EDT from the Fountainebleu Hotel in Las Vegas.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez will host, and she is also among the star-studded roster of performers.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is leading nominations this year, with 10 potential awards.

How to watch

The American Music Awards will air Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and on Paramount+ for subscribers who have Showtime. Paramount+ subscribers without Showtime can stream the awards show Tuesday.

Participants

Lopez will host and perform during the ceremony. She hosted in 2015 and has performed several times in the past.

Other performers include Lainey Wilson, who released the track "Somewhere Over Laredo" Friday, Benson Boone, who will perform a track from his upcoming album American Heart, and Blake Shelton, who will sing a song from his album For Recreational Use Only.

Gloria Estefan will also perform, marking three decades since she's done so, and Gwen Stefani will take the stage with a medley spanning her music career. Renee Rapp will sing as well.

Janet Jackson, who will be honored with the Icon Award, will also perform. According to a press release, the Icon Award is given to "an artist whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry."

Nominees

Kendrick Lamar leads with 10 nominations, while Post Malone received eight.

First time nominees include Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, Rose, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla Sabrina Carpenter and Zach Bryan.

