Sirius XM's Ozzy's Boneyard celebrates 50 years of Motörhead

May 23 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne's channel on Sirius XM, Ozzy's Boneyard, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of English metal band Motörhead with a weekend-long special.

Ozzy's Boneyard is airing a special starting Friday and lasting through Memorial Day weekend looking back at Motörhead's career and the life of front man Lemmy Kilmister, who died in 2015.

The special includes new interviews with surviving band members Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell, as well as plenty of Motörhead music and "maybe a surprise from Ozzy."

Sirius XM is currently in the midst of a "free listening" event, allowing all enabled devices to listen to digital radio stations without a subscription through June 2.

Motörhead previously announced the band's anniversary will also feature the release of The Manticore Tapes, featuring 11 unreleased recordings from the band's first studio session in 1976. The album is scheduled for release June 27.