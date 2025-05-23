Trending
Green Day drops official music video for 'One-Eyed Bastard'

By Ben Hooper
Green Day -- Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt -- released a music video Friday for the song "One-Eyed Bastard." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 4 | Green Day -- Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt -- released a music video Friday for the song "One-Eyed Bastard." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Green Day released an official music video for "One-Eyed Bastard," from the new deluxe edition of their 2024 album Saviors.

The video, released Friday, features a trio of masked vigilantes on a quest for revenge, burying their target up to his neck in the woods.

The video features the version of "One-Eyed Bastard" from Saviors (édition de luxe), a new version of the 2024 album Saviors with 7 bonus tracks included.

The deluxe edition released Friday in stores and on streaming platforms.

Green Day was honored earlier this month with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Band members Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt were honored for their contribution to recording.

Left to right, Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day pose with their star during an unveiling ceremony honoring them with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 1, 2025. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

