Music
May 23, 2025 / 1:35 PM

Billy Joel announces brain disorder diagnosis, cancels tour

By Ben Hooper
Billy Joel said he has been diagnosed with a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Billy Joel said he has been diagnosed with a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Singer Billy Joel revealed his diagnosis with a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus and canceled 17 upcoming concerts while he recovers.

Joel's team posted a statement to social media explaining the disorder "has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance."

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," the statement said.

Joel was quoted as saying: "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience and thank you for understanding."

Normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, is a condition involving excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulating in the ventricles of the brain.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes, a two-part documentary about the singer's life and career, will air this summer on HBO and stream on Max after debuting at the Tibeca Film Festival on June 4.

