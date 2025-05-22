Mariah Carey, Pitbull to headline 'Fridayz Live 2025'

May 22 (UPI) -- "Obsessed" singer Mariah Carey and "Fireball" music artist Pitbull are taking the stage at Australia's Fridayz Live 2025.

The duo is set to headline the event, which will also feature performances by Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah and Jordin Sparks.

The concert series spans four dates, beginning Oct. 17 and winding down Oct. 25.

The upcoming dates mark the first for Fridayz Live since 2023. Carey has not performed in the country since 2013, while Pitbull has not done so since 2012.

Pitbull recently performed at San Antonio's March Madness Music Festival while Carey was recently named a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee.

Tickets go on sale June 2.

Mariah Carey turns 56: a look back