Trending
Music
May 22, 2025 / 8:58 AM

Jin talks BTS reunion, new music on 'Tonight Show'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Jin performed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday and spoke about reconnecting with K-pop boy band BTS. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Jin performed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday and spoke about reconnecting with K-pop boy band BTS. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin told Jimmy Fallon about reconnecting with K-pop boy band BTS and performed a new song on The Tonight Show.

The band, which also consists of J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is slated to reunite following their military service.

"It was great to be alone, but when they come back, since they worked very hard, I'm going to honor them and give them great respect," Jin told Fallon Wednesday. "They are my lifesavers, so I need to show my appreciation and take care of them."

In the meantime, Jin released a solo album, Happy, in November, and the EP, Echo, Friday.

"For the album Happy, it was shortly after I returned from my military service, and I was just starting to explore my emotions," he told Fallon. "But for this album, Echo, I was able to capture my feelings better."

One such song was "Don't Say You Love Me," which he performed on Tonight. He wore a denim jacket with a rhinestone-studded collar and the stage was transformed into a giant white bed overlooking a city scene.

"When you're in love, sometimes you know that it's time to leave, but you can't bring yourself to do it. The song is about that emotion," he said. "So it's sad, but it's also bittersweet."

The K-pop star is slated to kick off a solo tour in South Korea June 28.

"You can expect my good, I mean, my 'not so bad' vocals but on top of that, you can look forward to seeing my handsome face up close. Just joke, joke," he said. "...I had the tour in mind as I was making the album, so I ended up with a lot more energetic songs."

Read More

Latest Headlines

CMA Fest: Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban among Spotify House performers
Music // 20 hours ago
CMA Fest: Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban among Spotify House performers
May 21 (UPI) -- Country stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman have been announced as Spotify House mainstage performers at the June 5-7 CMA Fest 2025.
Gorillaz announces London exhibition, concert series
Music // 23 hours ago
Gorillaz announces London exhibition, concert series
May 21 (UPI) -- The Gorillaz is teasing an upcoming exhibition, called "House of Kong," which opens Aug. 8 and runs through Sept. 3. Attendees will be the first to access tickets to four live shows in August and September in London.
Taylor Swift teases 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift teases 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
May 20 (UPI) -- Pop icon Taylor Swift premiered her re-recorded version of "Look What You Made Me Do" in the opening scene of "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 6, Episode 9. The song will appear on "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."
Shakira performs 'Antologia' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Shakira performs 'Antologia' on 'Tonight Show'
May 20 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Shakira returned to "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday to perform "Antología," a song from her 1995 album, "Pies Descalzos."
Ariana Grande is abducted by aliens in 'Supernatural' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande is abducted by aliens in 'Supernatural' music video
May 19 (UPI) -- Pop icon Ariana Grande released a music video Monday for "Supernatural," a song featured on her "Eternal Sunshine" album.
Austria's JJ wins 2025 Eurovision Song Contest
Music // 3 days ago
Austria's JJ wins 2025 Eurovision Song Contest
May 18 (UPI) -- Austria's Johannes Pietsch, a classically trained singer who performs under the name of JJ, has won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with his song "Wasted Love."
Josh Freese ousted as Foo Fighters drummer
Music // 4 days ago
Josh Freese ousted as Foo Fighters drummer
May 17 (UPI) -- Josh Freese announced on Instagram he has been ousted as the drummer for Foo Fighters.
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
May 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Lady Gaga to perform live at Netflix Tudum event
Music // 5 days ago
Lady Gaga to perform live at Netflix Tudum event
May 16 (UPI) -- Pop icon Lady Gaga is set to perform at Netflix's fan event, "Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event," at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Jessie J releases 'Living My Best Life' single, 'nostalgic' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Jessie J releases 'Living My Best Life' single, 'nostalgic' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- Jessie J dropped "Living My Best Life," the second single from her forthcoming album, and a visualizer for the song on Friday.

Trending Stories

Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Scarlett Johansson, 'Eleanor' cast shine at Cannes photo call
Scarlett Johansson, 'Eleanor' cast shine at Cannes photo call
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release

Follow Us