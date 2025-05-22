May 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin told Jimmy Fallon about reconnecting with K-pop boy band BTS and performed a new song on The Tonight Show.

The band, which also consists of J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is slated to reunite following their military service.

"It was great to be alone, but when they come back, since they worked very hard, I'm going to honor them and give them great respect," Jin told Fallon Wednesday. "They are my lifesavers, so I need to show my appreciation and take care of them."

In the meantime, Jin released a solo album, Happy, in November, and the EP, Echo, Friday.

"For the album Happy, it was shortly after I returned from my military service, and I was just starting to explore my emotions," he told Fallon. "But for this album, Echo, I was able to capture my feelings better."

One such song was "Don't Say You Love Me," which he performed on Tonight. He wore a denim jacket with a rhinestone-studded collar and the stage was transformed into a giant white bed overlooking a city scene.

"When you're in love, sometimes you know that it's time to leave, but you can't bring yourself to do it. The song is about that emotion," he said. "So it's sad, but it's also bittersweet."

The K-pop star is slated to kick off a solo tour in South Korea June 28.

"You can expect my good, I mean, my 'not so bad' vocals but on top of that, you can look forward to seeing my handsome face up close. Just joke, joke," he said. "...I had the tour in mind as I was making the album, so I ended up with a lot more energetic songs."