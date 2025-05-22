Trending
Music
May 22, 2025 / 10:05 AM

Cardi B to be honored with ASCAP Voice of the Culture award

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Cardi B arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5. She will be acknowledged with ASCAP's Voice of the Culture Award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Cardi B arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5. She will be acknowledged with ASCAP's Voice of the Culture Award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B will be honored with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Voice of the Culture Award.

The recognition is bestowed upon music artists whose influence has created change and shifted culture.

Paul Williams, ASCAP president and board chairman, said that "Cardi B has left an indelible mark on the culture of hip-hop by redefining and challenging the norms for women."

"Having broken through countless barriers with her unapologetic authenticity and talent, she continues to use her voice to advocate for and inspire others," he added. "A true testament to her undeniable impact."

She will be recognized on June 8 at an event that is closed to the public.

She previously was awarded the Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year Award two consecutive years.

Rapper Cardi B: a look back

Cardi B attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jin talks BTS reunion, new music on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Jin talks BTS reunion, new music on 'Tonight Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin told Jimmy Fallon about reconnecting with K-pop boy band BTS and performed a new song on "The Tonight Show."
CMA Fest: Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban among Spotify House performers
Music // 21 hours ago
CMA Fest: Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban among Spotify House performers
May 21 (UPI) -- Country stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman have been announced as Spotify House mainstage performers at the June 5-7 CMA Fest 2025.
Gorillaz announces London exhibition, concert series
Music // 1 day ago
Gorillaz announces London exhibition, concert series
May 21 (UPI) -- The Gorillaz is teasing an upcoming exhibition, called "House of Kong," which opens Aug. 8 and runs through Sept. 3. Attendees will be the first to access tickets to four live shows in August and September in London.
Taylor Swift teases 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift teases 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
May 20 (UPI) -- Pop icon Taylor Swift premiered her re-recorded version of "Look What You Made Me Do" in the opening scene of "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 6, Episode 9. The song will appear on "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."
Shakira performs 'Antologia' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Shakira performs 'Antologia' on 'Tonight Show'
May 20 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Shakira returned to "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday to perform "Antología," a song from her 1995 album, "Pies Descalzos."
Ariana Grande is abducted by aliens in 'Supernatural' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande is abducted by aliens in 'Supernatural' music video
May 19 (UPI) -- Pop icon Ariana Grande released a music video Monday for "Supernatural," a song featured on her "Eternal Sunshine" album.
Austria's JJ wins 2025 Eurovision Song Contest
Music // 4 days ago
Austria's JJ wins 2025 Eurovision Song Contest
May 18 (UPI) -- Austria's Johannes Pietsch, a classically trained singer who performs under the name of JJ, has won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with his song "Wasted Love."
Josh Freese ousted as Foo Fighters drummer
Music // 4 days ago
Josh Freese ousted as Foo Fighters drummer
May 17 (UPI) -- Josh Freese announced on Instagram he has been ousted as the drummer for Foo Fighters.
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
May 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Lady Gaga to perform live at Netflix Tudum event
Music // 5 days ago
Lady Gaga to perform live at Netflix Tudum event
May 16 (UPI) -- Pop icon Lady Gaga is set to perform at Netflix's fan event, "Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event," at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Trending Stories

Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
Scarlett Johansson, 'Eleanor' cast shine at Cannes photo call
Scarlett Johansson, 'Eleanor' cast shine at Cannes photo call
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release

Follow Us