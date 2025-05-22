Cardi B to be honored with ASCAP Voice of the Culture award

May 22 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B will be honored with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Voice of the Culture Award.

The recognition is bestowed upon music artists whose influence has created change and shifted culture.

Paul Williams, ASCAP president and board chairman, said that "Cardi B has left an indelible mark on the culture of hip-hop by redefining and challenging the norms for women."

"Having broken through countless barriers with her unapologetic authenticity and talent, she continues to use her voice to advocate for and inspire others," he added. "A true testament to her undeniable impact."

She will be recognized on June 8 at an event that is closed to the public.

She previously was awarded the Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year Award two consecutive years.

