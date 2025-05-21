Trending
Music
May 21, 2025 / 1:19 PM

CMA Fest: Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban among Spotify House performers

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Kelsea Ballerini is scheduled to perform on the Spotify House mainstage at the June 5-7 CMA Fest 2025 in Nashville. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Kelsea Ballerini is scheduled to perform on the Spotify House mainstage at the June 5-7 CMA Fest 2025 in Nashville. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Country stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman have been announced as Spotify House mainstage performers at the June 5-7 CMA Fest 2025.

Spotify announced on social media that Spotify House will return to Nashville's Ole Red during this year's festival, with 37 performers announced and the promise of "more surprise guests."

Performers on Thursday, June 5, include Zimmerman, Urban, Noah Cyrus, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and the Zac Brown Band.

Friday performers are set to include the Brothers Osborne, Dasha, Dylan Scott, Little Big Town and Cameron Witcomb.

Country stars scheduled to hit the stage Saturday include Ballerini, Shaboozey, Wilson, Rascal Flatts and Carly Pierce.

"We're thrilled to return to Nashville and bring back the beloved Spotify House at Ole Red, as we celebrate a decade of Hot Country -- our flagship country music playlist," Jackie Augustus, Spotify's lead of country and folk artist partnerships, said in a statement provided to People.com.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gorillaz announces London exhibition, concert series
Music // 3 hours ago
Gorillaz announces London exhibition, concert series
May 21 (UPI) -- The Gorillaz is teasing an upcoming exhibition, called "House of Kong," which opens Aug. 8 and runs through Sept. 3. Attendees will be the first to access tickets to four live shows in August and September in London.
Taylor Swift teases 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift teases 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
May 20 (UPI) -- Pop icon Taylor Swift premiered her re-recorded version of "Look What You Made Me Do" in the opening scene of "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 6, Episode 9. The song will appear on "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."
Shakira performs 'Antologia' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Shakira performs 'Antologia' on 'Tonight Show'
May 20 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Shakira returned to "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday to perform "Antología," a song from her 1995 album, "Pies Descalzos."
Ariana Grande is abducted by aliens in 'Supernatural' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande is abducted by aliens in 'Supernatural' music video
May 19 (UPI) -- Pop icon Ariana Grande released a music video Monday for "Supernatural," a song featured on her "Eternal Sunshine" album.
Austria's JJ wins 2025 Eurovision Song Contest
Music // 3 days ago
Austria's JJ wins 2025 Eurovision Song Contest
May 18 (UPI) -- Austria's Johannes Pietsch, a classically trained singer who performs under the name of JJ, has won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with his song "Wasted Love."
Josh Freese ousted as Foo Fighters drummer
Music // 4 days ago
Josh Freese ousted as Foo Fighters drummer
May 17 (UPI) -- Josh Freese announced on Instagram he has been ousted as the drummer for Foo Fighters.
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
May 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Lady Gaga to perform live at Netflix Tudum event
Music // 4 days ago
Lady Gaga to perform live at Netflix Tudum event
May 16 (UPI) -- Pop icon Lady Gaga is set to perform at Netflix's fan event, "Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event," at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Jessie J releases 'Living My Best Life' single, 'nostalgic' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Jessie J releases 'Living My Best Life' single, 'nostalgic' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- Jessie J dropped "Living My Best Life," the second single from her forthcoming album, and a visualizer for the song on Friday.
Linkin Park releases 'Let You Fade' single, 'From Zero' deluxe edition
Music // 5 days ago
Linkin Park releases 'Let You Fade' single, 'From Zero' deluxe edition
May 16 (UPI) -- Linkin Park released "Let You Fade," a new single from the deluxe edition of the band's album "From Zero."

Trending Stories

'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run
'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
Camille Rutherford: 'Jane Austen Wrecked My Life' captures creative turmoil
Camille Rutherford: 'Jane Austen Wrecked My Life' captures creative turmoil

Follow Us