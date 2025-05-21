CMA Fest: Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban among Spotify House performers

May 21 (UPI) -- Country stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman have been announced as Spotify House mainstage performers at the June 5-7 CMA Fest 2025.

Spotify announced on social media that Spotify House will return to Nashville's Ole Red during this year's festival, with 37 performers announced and the promise of "more surprise guests."

Performers on Thursday, June 5, include Zimmerman, Urban, Noah Cyrus, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and the Zac Brown Band.

Friday performers are set to include the Brothers Osborne, Dasha, Dylan Scott, Little Big Town and Cameron Witcomb.

Dust off your boots and grab your denim because Spotify House is BACK See you at Ole' Red in Nashville from June 5th - June 7th with some of your favorite artists. pic.twitter.com/phu5zcqbpi— Spotify (@Spotify) May 21, 2025

Country stars scheduled to hit the stage Saturday include Ballerini, Shaboozey, Wilson, Rascal Flatts and Carly Pierce.

"We're thrilled to return to Nashville and bring back the beloved Spotify House at Ole Red, as we celebrate a decade of Hot Country -- our flagship country music playlist," Jackie Augustus, Spotify's lead of country and folk artist partnerships, said in a statement provided to People.com.