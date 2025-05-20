Trending
May 20, 2025

Taylor Swift teases 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

By Jessica Inman
Taylor Swift premiered "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" in Monday's episode of "The Handmaid's Tale." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Taylor Swift premiered "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" in Monday's episode of "The Handmaid's Tale." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 20 (UPI) -- Pop icon Taylor Swift premiered her re-recorded version of "Look What You Made Me Do" in The Handmaid's Tale.

"Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" serves as the soundtrack for the opening scene in Season 6, Episode 9 of the Hulu series. The handmaids are seen marching together in the dark as the song plays. Bombs go off behind June, who is portrayed by Elisabeth Moss.

The song continues as viewers see Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) running with a baby and witnessing a scene of violence.

The original "Look What You Made Me Do" appears on Swift's 2017 album, Reputation. The singer previously issued new "Taylor's Versions" of Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989, and is expected to release a new version of Reputation.

Moss, who also executive produces the show, called herself a Swiftie on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and co-star Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence) attending an Eras Tour concert.

"I've been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I'm so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment. Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally,"Moss told Billboard. "As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for (co-star) Yvonne (Strahovski) and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it's such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show."

The Handmaid's Tale, now in its final season, takes its inspiration from Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name. The series takes place in a dystopian world where women are forced to serve as "handmaids" and bear children for infertile families.

