May 20, 2025 / 8:54 AM

Shakira performs 'Antologia' on 'Tonight Show'

By Jessica Inman
Shakira performed her song "Antología" on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Shakira performed her song "Antología" on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Shakira returned to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday to perform "Antología," a song from her 1995 album, Pies Descalzos.

The singer, 48, wore a shimmering gold and burnt orange jacket and pants set.

She was seated as she performed, surrounded by fans who sang alongside her and waved their arms side to side.

The song describes the speaker's longing for a former lover.

Shakira previously performed her hit "Hips Don't Lie" with Wyclef Jean May 6, to commemorate the song's 20th anniversary.

She also spoke with Tonight host Jimmy Fallon about how the iconic track almost didn't appear on the expanded version of her album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2.

"The albums were distributed and this song came about. I started working with Wyclef, and I knew I had a hit," she recalled.

Shakira is in the midst of the North American leg of her tour Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which takes its name from her most recent album, which dropped in March.

"I've been working on this tour for over a year," she told Fallon. "... I've put together my biggest set, my biggest set list."

Shakira turns 48: a look back

Shakira poses for the media at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. That same year, Shakira sold 13 million copies of her first English-language album "Laundry Service." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

