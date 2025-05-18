Austria's JJ wins 2025 Eurovision Song Contest

May 18 (UPI) -- Austria's Johannes Pietsch, a classically trained singer who performs under the name of JJ, has won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with his song "Wasted Love."
The 24-year-old artist penned the winning song with Teodora Spiric and Thomas Turner.
Israel's Yuval Raphael -- a survivor of the Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 -- was the runner-up with "New Days Rise," while Estonia's Tommy Cash came in third place with "Espresso Macchiato" and Sweden's Kaja took fourth place with "Bara Bada Bastu."
The competition's four-hour finale took place Saturday night at the St. Jakobshalle Arena in Basel, Switzerland.
Next year's competition will take place in the winner's home country of Austria.
