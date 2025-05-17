Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart

May 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Fuerza Regida's 111XPANTIA,followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 7, Key Glock's Glockaveli at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Shaboozey's Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going at No. 10.
Rapper, singer Bad Bunny turns 31
Read More
- Alexander Skarsgard relates to the socially awkward cyborg in 'Murderbot'
- Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
- Director: 'Shadow Force' gives audiences what they want in unexpected ways
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan still finding nuance in 'Dead City' character Negan
- Danielle Mone Truitt: 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5 boasts grittier stories, more swearing