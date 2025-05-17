Music
May 17, 2025 / 9:14 AM

Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
Bad Bunny arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5. The rapper's "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" is No. 1 on this week's Billboard 200 album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Fuerza Regida's 111XPANTIA,followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 7, Key Glock's Glockaveli at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Shaboozey's Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going at No. 10.

Rapper, singer Bad Bunny turns 31

Bad Bunny arrives for the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 26, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

