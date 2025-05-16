Trending
May 16, 2025 / 11:04 AM

Rihanna visits Smurf Village in 'Friend of Mine' music video

By Jessica Inman
Rihanna released the song "Friend of Mine" and an accompanying music video Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Rihanna released the song "Friend of Mine" and an accompanying music video Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Rihanna is back with new music.

The singer and beauty entrepreneur released the song "Friend of Mine" and an accompanying music video Friday.

The song is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Smurfs film, which arrives in theaters July 18. Rihanna voices Smurfette in the new movie.

A trailer for the film released Wednesday included a clip of the song.

"How can so familiar be so brand new?" Rihanna asks in the song. "Just met you tonight but you feel like a friend of mine."

The music video shows the pop icon walking around Smurf Village and also features footage of Smurfette (Rihanna) singing and dancing.

The film's voice cast also includes John Goodman, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Mariduena and Kurt Russell.

