May 16, 2025 / 10:55 AM

Lisa, Tyla heat up in 'When I'm with You' music video

By Jessica Inman
Lisa released a music video for "When I'm with You" featuring Tyla on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Lisa released a music video for "When I'm with You" featuring Tyla on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper Lisa teams up with South African music artist Tyla on a music video for their song "When I'm with You."

The video, released Friday, shows the duo dancing and fanning themselves amid "the hottest summer ever recorded."

The track appears on Lisa's debut solo album Alter Ego, which arrived in February.

The album also contains collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Raye and Future.

Lisa, who is a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, also recently starred in Season 3 of The White Lotus.

Earlier this month, the K-pop star collaborated with Adam Levine on the Maroon 5 song "Priceless."

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

