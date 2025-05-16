May 16 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper Lisa teams up with South African music artist Tyla on a music video for their song "When I'm with You."

The video, released Friday, shows the duo dancing and fanning themselves amid "the hottest summer ever recorded."

The track appears on Lisa's debut solo album Alter Ego, which arrived in February.

The album also contains collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Raye and Future.

Lisa, who is a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, also recently starred in Season 3 of The White Lotus.

Earlier this month, the K-pop star collaborated with Adam Levine on the Maroon 5 song "Priceless."

