May 16, 2025 / 12:51 PM

Linkin Park releases 'Let You Fade' single, 'From Zero' deluxe edition

By Jessica Inman
Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda and Rob Bourdon, from left to right, of Linkin Park attend the American Music Awards in 2017. The rock band released new music Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda and Rob Bourdon, from left to right, of Linkin Park attend the American Music Awards in 2017. The rock band released new music Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Linkin Park is back with new music.

The rockers released the deluxe version of their comeback album From Zero on Friday, with three additional tracks.

The songs include "Let You Fade," "Unshatter" and the previously released "Up from the Bottom."

Fans voiced their love for "Let You Fade" in the YouTube video's comment section.

"The quality of Linkin Park's music in this era is still on another level," one fan wrote.

From Zero was Linkin Park's first album in over seven years. It is the first to feature new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

Jessie J releases 'Living My Best Life' single, 'nostalgic' music video
Music // 2 minutes ago
Jessie J releases 'Living My Best Life' single, 'nostalgic' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- Jessie J dropped "Living My Best Life," the second single from her forthcoming album, and a visualizer for the song on Friday.
Rihanna visits Smurf Village in 'Friend of Mine' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Rihanna visits Smurf Village in 'Friend of Mine' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- Rihanna released a music video for "Friend of Mine," her song for the "Smurfs" movie, Friday. The singer voices Smurfette in the new film.
Lisa, Tyla heat up in 'When I'm with You' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Lisa, Tyla heat up in 'When I'm with You' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- Thai singer and Blackpink member Lisa teamed teamed up with South African music artist Tyla on a music video for their song "When I'm with You."
The Weeknd performs, talks Tom Cruise connection on 'Tonight'
Music // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd performs, talks Tom Cruise connection on 'Tonight'
May 16 (UPI) -- Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, performed and discussed Tom Cruise's influence on his career on "The Tonight Show" Thursday. The music artist, 35, sang "Baptized in Fear" and "Open Hearts."
Jin of BTS releases new EP, 'Don't Say You Love Me' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Jin of BTS releases new EP, 'Don't Say You Love Me' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin is back with new music. The member of K-pop boy band BTS released the EP "Echo" and a music video for "Don't Say You Love Me" on Friday.
Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson to perform at American Music Awards
Music // 22 hours ago
Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson to perform at American Music Awards
May 15 (UPI) -- Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and other music artists set to perform at the 51st annual American Music Awards May 26.
Laufey releases 'Tough Luck' ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
Laufey releases 'Tough Luck' ahead of new album
May 15 (UPI) -- Icelandic singer Laufey released an official lyric video for "Tough Luck," a song from her upcoming album, "A Matter of Time," which is due out Aug. 22.
Billie Eilish reacts to criticism of her 'trash' Met Gala look: 'I wasn't even there!'
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish reacts to criticism of her 'trash' Met Gala look: 'I wasn't even there!'
May 15 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish responded to criticism of her Met Gala look, noting that she did not even attend the May 5 event. The singer said photos of her at the gala were fake AI images.
FKA twigs announces 'Eusexua' tour dates after visa issues
Music // 1 day ago
FKA twigs announces 'Eusexua' tour dates after visa issues
May 15 (UPI) -- FKA twigs shared updated "Eusexua" concert dates on Instagram Wednesday after previously cancelling the tour due to visa issues.
Blake Shelton performs 'Texas,' discusses new album on 'Tonight'
Music // 2 days ago
Blake Shelton performs 'Texas,' discusses new album on 'Tonight'
May 14 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton performed "Texas," a song from his new album "For Recreational Use Only," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday.

