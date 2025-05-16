May 16 (UPI) -- Linkin Park is back with new music.

The rockers released the deluxe version of their comeback album From Zero on Friday, with three additional tracks.

The songs include "Let You Fade," "Unshatter" and the previously released "Up from the Bottom."

Fans voiced their love for "Let You Fade" in the YouTube video's comment section.

"The quality of Linkin Park's music in this era is still on another level," one fan wrote.

From Zero was Linkin Park's first album in over seven years. It is the first to feature new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.