May 16, 2025 / 2:26 PM

Lady Gaga to perform live at Netflix Tudum event

By Jessica Inman
Lady Gaga is set to perform at Netflix's upcoming fan event. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Lady Gaga is set to perform at Netflix's upcoming fan event. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Pop icon Lady Gaga is set to perform at Netflix's fan event, Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

"Hi little monsters! I just wrapped Copacabana, I'm headed to Singapore and then I'll see you at Tudum," the singer, 39, said in a short video shared on Netflix's official Instagram account.

Lady Gaga had previously announced a world tour beginning in July.

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going," she said at the time.

She released her first album in five years, titled Mayhem, in March.

Netflix had previously announced that the upcoming event on May 31 will include updates from such beloved shows as One Piece and Wednesday.

Lady Gaga turns 39: a look back at the pop icon

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

