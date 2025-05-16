May 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin is back with new music.

The member of K-pop boy band BTS released the solo EP Echo on Friday.

He also dropped a music video starring actress Shin Sae-kyeong for his song "Don't Say You Love Me."

The music video shows Jin grappling with a toxic relationship that he just can't seem to break free from.

"I tried to leave like 100 times, but something's stopping me every time," he sang. "Faking a smile, while we're breaking apart, oh I never, never, never meant to take it this far."

The video shows the pair running through a museum, arguing.

Echo features seven tracks. In addition to "Don't Say You Love Me," the EP features "Nothing Without Your Love," "Loser" "Rope It," "With the Clouds," "Background" and "To Me, Today."

The singer released his first solo album, Happy, in November.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances