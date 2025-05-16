Trending
May 16, 2025 / 8:47 AM

Jin of BTS releases new EP, 'Don't Say You Love Me' music video

By Jessica Inman
Jin released the solo EP "Echo" and a music video for the song "Don't Say You Love Me" on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Jin released the solo EP "Echo" and a music video for the song "Don't Say You Love Me" on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

May 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin is back with new music.

The member of K-pop boy band BTS released the solo EP Echo on Friday.

He also dropped a music video starring actress Shin Sae-kyeong for his song "Don't Say You Love Me."

The music video shows Jin grappling with a toxic relationship that he just can't seem to break free from.

"I tried to leave like 100 times, but something's stopping me every time," he sang. "Faking a smile, while we're breaking apart, oh I never, never, never meant to take it this far."

The video shows the pair running through a museum, arguing.

Echo features seven tracks. In addition to "Don't Say You Love Me," the EP features "Nothing Without Your Love," "Loser" "Rope It," "With the Clouds," "Background" and "To Me, Today."

The singer released his first solo album, Happy, in November.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

