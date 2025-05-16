May 16 (UPI) -- Jessie J dropped a new single Friday.

"Living My Best Life" is the second recent single from the singer, well known for her 2014 hit "Bang Bang."

The visualizer video for the song shows Jessie J, 37, singing, spreading her arms, running through busy city scenes, with the late afternoon sun gleaming behind her.

In a post on Instagram, Jessie J shared how she shot the video four years ago but delayed the song's release after a car accident affected her singing voice.

Jessie J previously released the single "No Secrets" in April.

Both songs will appear on her upcoming album.

Her most recent album was the deluxe version of Sweet Talker, which arrived in 2014.

In 2018, she released a Christmas album.