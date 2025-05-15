FKA twigs announces 'Eusexua' tour dates after visa issues

May 15 (UPI) -- FKA twigs is going on tour after all.

The singer and actress, 37, shared updated Eusexua concert dates on Instagram Wednesday after previously cancelling the tour due to visa issues.

"One day I'll explain to you all the tea that's led to this craziness, but right now I am overjoyed and so excited to confirm the following shows," she wrote.

The updated list of tour dates begins with a stop May 30 in Germany and concludes Aug. 9 in Hungary. The U.S. leg of the tour will include shows in Chicago, Boston and Brooklyn, N.Y.

"I'll be spending the next two weeks in rehearsals to create something so beautiful for you all," FKA Twigs wrote. "I cannot wait to be reunited with you. What's kept me going in this chaotic whirlwind is knowing the love Eusexua stays strong, and the kind support you've all shown me. Thank you for always believing in me and my creative family. Love you all."

In April, the singer shared how she was "devastated" to announce that she could not "see through" her April shows that had been planned for North America. Two weeks earlier, she had postponed the concerts after learning "that production did not fill out the correct paperwork" to secure the required visas.

Eusexua features 11 songs and was released in January.