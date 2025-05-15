Trending
Billie Eilish reacts to criticism of her 'trash' Met Gala look: 'I wasn't even there!'

By Jessica Inman
Billie Eilish discussed an AI image of herself at the Met Gala, which she didn't attend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Billie Eilish discussed an AI image of herself at the Met Gala, which she didn't attend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish is responding to criticism of her Met Gala look, noting that she did not even attend the May 5 event.

The singer, 23, took to Instagram Stories Wednesday to discuss an AI-generated image of her that was being circulated online.

"Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year's Met Gala being trash -- I wasn't there," Eilish said as she ate an ice cream cone.

"That's AI. I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn't even there!" she added.

The star is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour and was performing in Amsterdam the night of the Met Gala.

The tour, which kicked off in September, runs through July. Her album of the same name arrived in May 2024.

Billie Eilish turns 23: a look back

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

