Billie Eilish reacts to criticism of her 'trash' Met Gala look: 'I wasn't even there!'

May 15 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish is responding to criticism of her Met Gala look, noting that she did not even attend the May 5 event.

The singer, 23, took to Instagram Stories Wednesday to discuss an AI-generated image of her that was being circulated online.

"Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year's Met Gala being trash -- I wasn't there," Eilish said as she ate an ice cream cone.

"That's AI. I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn't even there!" she added.

The star is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour and was performing in Amsterdam the night of the Met Gala.

The tour, which kicked off in September, runs through July. Her album of the same name arrived in May 2024.

Billie Eilish turns 23: a look back