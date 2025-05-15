Trending
May 15, 2025 / 3:48 PM

Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson to perform at American Music Awards

By Jessica Inman
Benson Boone is set to perform at the American Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 15 (UPI) -- Benson Boone and Lainey Wilson are among the music artists set to perform at the 51st annual American Music Awards May 26.

CBS Entertainment announced the performers Thursday, and the list also includes Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani and Renee Rapp.

Shelton is set to perform a song from his new album For Recreational Use Only, while Boone will perform a track from American Heart, which has not yet been released.

Estefan returns to the AMAs stage after three decades away, and her performance will honor "five decades of her career in music," per a press release.

Stefani will perform a medley of songs blending fan favorites and her newer tracks.

Rapp will sing tracks from her upcoming second album.

Boone is among the first-time nominees this year, joining Doechii, Gracie abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, Rose, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter and Zach Bryan.

CBS previously announced that Janet Jackson will perform, marking her first performance in almost 10 years. The singer, 58, is also set to be honored with the Icon Award.

Host Jennifer Lopez will also take the stage at the Fountainebleau Las Vegas.

This year, rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with 10 potential awards, while Post Malone received eight nominations.

The show will air May 26 on CBS and Paramount+.

