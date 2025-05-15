May 15 (UPI) -- Icelandic singer Laufey released an official lyric video for "Tough Luck," a song from her upcoming album, A Matter of Time, which is due out Aug. 22.

The video, released Thursday, features the lyrics and chords for "Tough Luck" superimposed over short video clips of the singer, dripping water and a spider web.

The song tells the story of the singer ending a relationship that she sees as already doomed.

"Tough luck, my boy, your time is up. I'll break it first, I've had enough of waiting 'til you lie and cheat, just like you did to the actress before me -- oops, she doesn't even know. You won't be missed, I'm glad to see you," Laufey sings in the chorus.

The song features on A Matter of Time.

"I've taken my diary and turned it into an album of songs, delving into the whole range of emotions -- from the beautiful to the ugly -- that one experiences as life and love unfold in time," Laufey wrote on social media.