May 14, 2025 / 9:45 AM

Blake Shelton performs 'Texas,' discusses new album on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Blake Shelton arrives on the red carpet at the Matrix Awards in 2022. He performed "Texas" on "Tonight" Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Blake Shelton arrives on the red carpet at the Matrix Awards in 2022. He performed "Texas" on "Tonight" Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton performed a song from his new album For Recreational Use Only on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

The country music artist, 48, took to the stage to perform "Texas," which describes a man's speculation about his ex-girlfriend's whereabouts post-breakup.

"If she ain't with me, out here in Tennessee, then I don't know where she's headed. If I'm guessin', I reckon she's probably in Texas," he sang.

The song is the second track to appear on the album, which arrived Friday.

For Recreational Use Only marks Shelton's first album since Body Language, which dropped in 2021. He released a Christmas album in 2022.

He said his recent collaboration with Post Malone, 29, inspired him to create For Recreational Use Only.

The duo teamed up on the single "Pour Me a Drink."

"I mean, you can't be around that guy without having a good time, and he's just so excited about everything," Shelton told Fallon. "He had me fired up again from that song."

Blake Shelton's career: Country music, awards, red carpets

Blake Shelton appears at the 2005 Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas on December 19, 2005. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

