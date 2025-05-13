May 13 (UPI) -- Megan Morris performed a new song and discussed her latest album, Dreamsicle, on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday.

The singer, 35, released the album Friday, telling Fallon she named the album in "that 11th hour," after adding the song of the same name.

"It was like one of the last songs added to the record," she said. "So I think just in that 11th hour, you're like, 'This is it. Yeah. This feels vibey.'"

Morris described the nostalgia that the title invokes.

"It was the truck that would come to our cul-de-sac in Texas, like that would be, like, the star of the show that would sell out quick in the summertime," she said of dreamsicles, a frozen treat.

"The whole album is sort of, like, post -- you know, I got divorced, so I'm talking about things that are like very fleeting, and you just try to remain more present as a human, as a mother, as a songwriter, and so, yeah, calling it Dreamsicle just reminded me of home, but it also reminded me, to like enjoy something in my hands while I have it and not, like, mourn it before it's melted away," she added.

Morris also performed "Too Good," the album's eighth track, on Tonight.

"Too good to leave, too bored to say, that's how the people that love me behave," she sang.

She recently joined Julia Michaels on Tonight to perform "Scissors," and released a song for the animated Wild Robot movie in August.