Trending
Music
May 13, 2025 / 10:57 AM

Maren Morris performs, explains 'Dreamsicle' album title on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Maren Morris released her album "Dreamsicle" Friday and performed on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Maren Morris released her album "Dreamsicle" Friday and performed on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Megan Morris performed a new song and discussed her latest album, Dreamsicle, on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday.

The singer, 35, released the album Friday, telling Fallon she named the album in "that 11th hour," after adding the song of the same name.

"It was like one of the last songs added to the record," she said. "So I think just in that 11th hour, you're like, 'This is it. Yeah. This feels vibey.'"

Morris described the nostalgia that the title invokes.

"It was the truck that would come to our cul-de-sac in Texas, like that would be, like, the star of the show that would sell out quick in the summertime," she said of dreamsicles, a frozen treat.

"The whole album is sort of, like, post -- you know, I got divorced, so I'm talking about things that are like very fleeting, and you just try to remain more present as a human, as a mother, as a songwriter, and so, yeah, calling it Dreamsicle just reminded me of home, but it also reminded me, to like enjoy something in my hands while I have it and not, like, mourn it before it's melted away," she added.

Morris also performed "Too Good," the album's eighth track, on Tonight.

"Too good to leave, too bored to say, that's how the people that love me behave," she sang.

She recently joined Julia Michaels on Tonight to perform "Scissors," and released a song for the animated Wild Robot movie in August.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Niall Horan, Reba McEntire join 'The Voice' as Season 28 coaches
Music // 1 day ago
Niall Horan, Reba McEntire join 'The Voice' as Season 28 coaches
May 12 (UPI) -- Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will return as coaches in Season 28 of NBC singing competition series "The Voice."
Pearl Jam celebrates ties to 'The Last of Us' with new EP
Music // 1 day ago
Pearl Jam celebrates ties to 'The Last of Us' with new EP
May 12 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam released a new EP Monday that celebrates the band's ties to "The Last of Us" video game franchise and HBO series.
Ghost's 'Skeleta' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Ghost's 'Skeleta' tops U.S. album chart
May 10 (UPI) -- Swedish rock band Ghost's "Skeleta" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week, followed by SZA's "SOS" at No. 2.
J-Hope's 'Hope on the Stage' in Japan' to screen in theaters
Music // 3 days ago
J-Hope's 'Hope on the Stage' in Japan' to screen in theaters
May 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope is bringing the finale of his "Hope on the Stage" tour to theaters around the world May 31.
Lizzo shows off her Met Gala look in 'Still Bad (Animal Style)' video
Music // 3 days ago
Lizzo shows off her Met Gala look in 'Still Bad (Animal Style)' video
May 9 (UPI) -- Lizzo released an official video for "Still Bad (Animal Style)," featuring the singer sporting her Met Gala dress designed by Christian Siriano.
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson release 'Trailblazer' after ACMs
Music // 3 days ago
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson release 'Trailblazer' after ACMs
May 9 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson released the song "Trailblazer" after debuting the track at the Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday.
Halsey, Amy Lee release 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina' movie
Music // 4 days ago
Halsey, Amy Lee release 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina' movie
May 9 (UPI) -- Halsey and Amy Lee of Evanescence teamed up on the song "Hand That Feeds," which they created for the "John Wick" spinoff film "Ballerina."
Shakira says she insisted on adding 'Hips Don't Lie' to 2006 album
Music // 4 days ago
Shakira says she insisted on adding 'Hips Don't Lie' to 2006 album
May 9 (UPI) -- Shakira said her hit song "Hips Don't Lie" almost didn't make it onto the expanded version of her album "Oral Fixation, Vol. 2."
Miley Cyrus releases 'More to Lose,' new 'song that's more of a story'
Music // 4 days ago
Miley Cyrus releases 'More to Lose,' new 'song that's more of a story'
May 9 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for "More to Lose" on Friday, a song that she described as "more of a story."
Rose releases 'Messy,' song for 'F1' movie
Music // 4 days ago
Rose releases 'Messy,' song for 'F1' movie
May 8 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Rosé released "Messy" and its music video Thursday. The song was recorded for the "F1" movie starring Brad Pitt.

Trending Stories

Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3

Follow Us