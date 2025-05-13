Trending
May 13, 2025 / 2:55 PM

Janet Jackson to perform, receive Icon Award at American Music Awards

By Jessica Inman
Janet Jackson will be honored at the American Music Awards. Photo courtesy of CBS Entertainment
1 of 3 | Janet Jackson will be honored at the American Music Awards. Photo courtesy of CBS Entertainment

May 13 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson will give her first television performance in nearly a decade when she takes the stage at the 51st annual American Music Awards May 26.

CBS announced Tuesday that Jackson, 58, will also receive the Icon Award which is "bestowed upon an artist whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry," according to a press release.

The awards show will take place at Las Vegas' Fontainebleu Hotel and air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EDT.

Jennifer Lopez will host the show that honors "the most iconic music in America."

Kendrick Lamar is up for 10 potential awards, while Post Malone could potentially win eight titles. Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey each received seven nods.

Jackson is also slated to perform another round of her Las Vegas residency show beginning May 21.

Moments from Janet Jackson's career

Janet Jackson arrives at a party to launch her album, "The Velvet Rope" at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif., on September 9, 1997. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

