May 12, 2025 / 10:55 AM

Niall Horan, Reba McEntire join 'The Voice' as Season 28 coaches

By Jessica Inman
Reba McEntire is set to coach on the upcoming season of "The Voice." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Reba McEntire is set to coach on the upcoming season of "The Voice." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will serve as coaches in Season 28 of NBC singing competition series The Voice.

The news arrives as Season 27 wraps with its live semi-finals and finale, which kick off Monday and conclude May 20. Those episodes will feature performances from such music artists as Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Foreigner, James Bay, Joe Jonas and Kelly Clarkson.

McEntire's return in Season 28 will mark her fourth season as a coach, after scheduling conflicts prevented her from participating in Season 27.

"I thought Kelsea Ballerini did such a great job," she previously said. "That was a really good pick with her."

Ballerini, John Legend, Adam Levine and Bublé are the current coaches.

"Niall and Snoop together is gonna be amazing," one fan commented on a social media post announcing the upcoming coaches.

"Excited to be back," Horan commented.

Horan previously served as a coach in Seasons 23 and 24, while Snoop Dogg is returning after making his debut in Season 26. Bublé has served as a coach since Season 26.

Niall Horan turns 30: 20 moments from his career

Niall Horan greets fans while One Direction performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on March 12, 2012. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

