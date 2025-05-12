Pearl Jam celebrates ties to 'The Last of Us' with new EP

1 of 3 | Pearl Jamreleased an EP Monday that commemorates the band's ties to "The Last of Us." File Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE

May 12 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam is back with new music.

The rock band a new EP Monday that celebrates the band's ties to The Last of Us video game franchise and HBO series.

The Last of Us features four tracks, including "Future Days," which is well-known to the fandom.

The song, which was originally featured in the band's 2012 album Lightning Bolt, figures prominently in the game after Joel plays it for Ellie.

In the HBO adaptation, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) revisits the track in Episode 5 of the sophomore season by singing a few lines.

The EP also includes "All or None," "Future Days (Live)" and "Present Tense (Redux)."

The band previously released Dark Matter in April 2024 and is now touring to promote the album.