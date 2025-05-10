Music
May 10, 2025 / 8:38 AM

Ghost's 'Skeleta' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
SZA's album, "SOS," came in at No. 2 this week on the Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
SZA's album, "SOS," came in at No. 2 this week on the Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

May 10 (UPI) -- Swedish rock band Ghost's Skeleta is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA's SOS, followed by Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet at No. 10.

Rounding out the top tier are PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 6, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 7, Shaboozey's Where I've Been Isn't Where I'm Going at No. 8 and Playboi Carti's Music at No. 9.

Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, which came in at No. 10, has spent 225 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kendrick Lamar rocks the stage at Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar headlines the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

