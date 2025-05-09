Trending
Music
May 9, 2025 / 10:01 AM

Shakira says she insisted on adding 'Hips Don't Lie' to 2006 album

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Shakira, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, talked about her hit single "Hips Don't Lie" on "Tonight" Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Shakira, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, talked about her hit single "Hips Don't Lie" on "Tonight" Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Shakira says her hit song "Hips Don't Lie" almost didn't make it onto the expanded version of her album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2.

The music artist shared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday that the 2006 reissue had already been distributed when she and Wyclef Jean began working on the track that would ultimately become one of her most well-known songs.

"The albums were distributed and this song came about," she said. "I started working with Wyclef, and I knew I had a hit."

She said she called her distributor and told him to pull the albums so that they could add "Hips Don't Lie."

"He's like, 'No way, these albums are already out there,' and I'm like, 'You got to believe me. You got to trust me. You do that and we have a hit,' and he said, 'Okay, so I'll listen to you. I'll listen to you on this one,' and he did it, and we kind of had to repackage the albums. And yeah, it changed my story," Shakira said.

The singer marked the 20th anniversary of the single with a performance on Tonight Tuesday.

Her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour begins its North American leg in Charlotte, N.C., on May 13.

"You know, I've been working on this tour for a year, preparing every single detail from the visuals to the music. I've put together my biggest set, my biggest set list," she said. "...And it's a pretty huge production. It's a huge effort, you know, to tour with this production around Latin America. It's probably the biggest production that's ever traveled Latin America. It weighs like 93 tons."

Shakira turns 48: a look back

Shakira poses for the media at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. That same year, Shakira sold 13 million copies of her first English-language album "Laundry Service." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Miley Cyrus releases 'More to Lose,' new 'song that's more of a story'
Music // 1 hour ago
Miley Cyrus releases 'More to Lose,' new 'song that's more of a story'
May 9 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for "More to Lose" on Friday, a song that she described as "more of a story."
Rose releases 'Messy,' song for 'F1' movie
Music // 19 hours ago
Rose releases 'Messy,' song for 'F1' movie
May 8 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Rosé released "Messy" and its music video Thursday. The song was recorded for the "F1" movie starring Brad Pitt.
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii among top BET Awards nominees
Music // 23 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii among top BET Awards nominees
May 8 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, GloRilla and other music artists are nominated at the 25th annual BET Awards. Lamar leads the way with 10 nominations.
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 23 hours ago
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
May 8 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music Awards return Thursday in Frisco, Texas. Reba McEntire will host the 60th annual ceremony, which airs on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EDT.
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"
Music // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"
May 7 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is teasing "More to Lose," a new song from her forthcoming album "Something Beautiful." The singer will release the track Friday.
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce among ACM Awards presenters
Music // 1 day ago
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce among ACM Awards presenters
May 7 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, Wynonna Judd and other country music artists are among the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards presenters.
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
Music // 2 days ago
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
May 7 (UPI) -- Shakira is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her hit single "Hips Don't Lie" featuring Wyclef Jean. She performed the song on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the North American leg of her tour.
Joe Perry's August shows to feature members of Aerosmith, The Black Crows
Music // 2 days ago
Joe Perry's August shows to feature members of Aerosmith, The Black Crows
May 6 (UPI) -- Joe Perry announced a series of August performances with his band, The Joe Perry Project, with special guests including his Aerosmith band mates Brad Whitford and Buck Johnson.
TXT shares dance rehearsal for 'Love Language' music video
Music // 2 days ago
TXT shares dance rehearsal for 'Love Language' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT released a dance practice video for "Love Language" featuring the song's choreography.
Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala
Music // 3 days ago
Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala
May 6 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child. A pregnant Rihanna showed off her baby bump on the Met Gala blue carpet Monday.

Trending Stories

'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens
'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
'Glengarry,' 'Fear' director James Foley dies
'Glengarry,' 'Fear' director James Foley dies
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film

Follow Us