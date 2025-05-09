May 9 (UPI) -- Shakira says her hit song "Hips Don't Lie" almost didn't make it onto the expanded version of her album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2.

The music artist shared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday that the 2006 reissue had already been distributed when she and Wyclef Jean began working on the track that would ultimately become one of her most well-known songs.

"The albums were distributed and this song came about," she said. "I started working with Wyclef, and I knew I had a hit."

She said she called her distributor and told him to pull the albums so that they could add "Hips Don't Lie."

"He's like, 'No way, these albums are already out there,' and I'm like, 'You got to believe me. You got to trust me. You do that and we have a hit,' and he said, 'Okay, so I'll listen to you. I'll listen to you on this one,' and he did it, and we kind of had to repackage the albums. And yeah, it changed my story," Shakira said.

The singer marked the 20th anniversary of the single with a performance on Tonight Tuesday.

Her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour begins its North American leg in Charlotte, N.C., on May 13.

"You know, I've been working on this tour for a year, preparing every single detail from the visuals to the music. I've put together my biggest set, my biggest set list," she said. "...And it's a pretty huge production. It's a huge effort, you know, to tour with this production around Latin America. It's probably the biggest production that's ever traveled Latin America. It weighs like 93 tons."

Shakira turns 48: a look back