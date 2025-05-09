Trending
Music
May 9, 2025 / 1:02 PM

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson release 'Trailblazer' after ACMs

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Reba McEntire speaks at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame + Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show press conference leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. She joined Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson on a new song that arrived Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Reba McEntire speaks at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame + Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show press conference leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. She joined Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson on a new song that arrived Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson have teamed up a new song.

The trio debuted "Trailblazer" at the Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday, and officially released the song Friday.

"Talk about a trailblazer," they sing. "Cuttin' one path at a time. Running like a dream chaser, livin' on a prayer and a rhyme."

Their song acknowledges the women country singers "who paved the way for us," McEntire wrote in a social media post promoting the single.

Many fans praised the song.

"This is what I love about country music," one YouTube comment reads. "It's not the person with the newest album is the queen or king. Country remembers and celebrates the past and the future thanks (to) the trailblazers that came before. No competition on who's the biggest queen."

Wilson was the night's big winner at the ACM Awards. She was named Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, while her album Whirlwind was recognized as the Album of the Year.

McEntire hosted the show for the 18th time.

Lambert also performed her 2024 song "Run" and her 2005 track "Kerosene" with the night's most-nominated artist, Ella Langley.

Reba McEntire turns 70: a look back

Reba McEntire strikes a pose after being honored with the 2,120th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 18, 1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lizzo shows off her Met Gala look in 'Still Bad (Animal Style)' video
Music // 13 minutes ago
Lizzo shows off her Met Gala look in 'Still Bad (Animal Style)' video
May 9 (UPI) -- Lizzo released an official video for "Still Bad (Animal Style)," featuring the singer sporting her Met Gala dress designed by Christian Siriano.
Halsey, Amy Lee release 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina' movie
Music // 2 hours ago
Halsey, Amy Lee release 'Hand That Feeds' for 'Ballerina' movie
May 9 (UPI) -- Halsey and Amy Lee of Evanescence teamed up on the song "Hand That Feeds," which they created for the "John Wick" spinoff film "Ballerina."
Shakira says she insisted on adding 'Hips Don't Lie' to 2006 album
Music // 3 hours ago
Shakira says she insisted on adding 'Hips Don't Lie' to 2006 album
May 9 (UPI) -- Shakira said her hit song "Hips Don't Lie" almost didn't make it onto the expanded version of her album "Oral Fixation, Vol. 2."
Miley Cyrus releases 'More to Lose,' new 'song that's more of a story'
Music // 4 hours ago
Miley Cyrus releases 'More to Lose,' new 'song that's more of a story'
May 9 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for "More to Lose" on Friday, a song that she described as "more of a story."
Rose releases 'Messy,' song for 'F1' movie
Music // 22 hours ago
Rose releases 'Messy,' song for 'F1' movie
May 8 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Rosé released "Messy" and its music video Thursday. The song was recorded for the "F1" movie starring Brad Pitt.
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii among top BET Awards nominees
Music // 1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii among top BET Awards nominees
May 8 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, GloRilla and other music artists are nominated at the 25th annual BET Awards. Lamar leads the way with 10 nominations.
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 day ago
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
May 8 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music Awards return Thursday in Frisco, Texas. Reba McEntire will host the 60th annual ceremony, which airs on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EDT.
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"
Music // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"
May 7 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is teasing "More to Lose," a new song from her forthcoming album "Something Beautiful." The singer will release the track Friday.
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce among ACM Awards presenters
Music // 1 day ago
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce among ACM Awards presenters
May 7 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, Wynonna Judd and other country music artists are among the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards presenters.
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
Music // 2 days ago
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
May 7 (UPI) -- Shakira is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her hit single "Hips Don't Lie" featuring Wyclef Jean. She performed the song on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the North American leg of her tour.

Trending Stories

'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens
'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
'Glengarry,' 'Fear' director James Foley dies
'Glengarry,' 'Fear' director James Foley dies
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'

Follow Us