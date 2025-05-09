Trending
Music
May 9, 2025 / 8:48 AM

Miley Cyrus releases 'More to Lose,' new 'song that's more of a story'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Miley Cyrus, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, released a single and music video for "More to Lose" on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Miley Cyrus, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, released a single and music video for "More to Lose" on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Singer and former Hannah Montana actress Miley Cyrus is back with new music.

The "Flowers" singer released a single and music video for "More to Lose" Friday, a song that she described as "more of a story."

"On a song like 'More to Lose,' I try to keep it a singular take," she said. "Add my harmonies or add ad libs at the end, but it's really a song that's more of a story and I never want that to be interrupted or over thought or chasing perfection. I never wanted 'More to Lose' to feel perfect. I wanted it to sound meaningful and emotional."

In the accompanying black-and-white music video, Cyrus is first seen in a sparkling, feathered ensemble. As the song continues, she is seen wearing a strapless gown, and an outfit that includes pantyhose covering part of her face.

"I stay when the ecstasy is far away and I pray that it's coming 'round again," she sings. "And you say it, but I wish it wasn't true. I knew someday that one would have to choose, I just thought we'd have more to lose."

"More to Lose" marks the fourth track released by Cyrus ahead of her upcoming concept album, Something Beautiful, which arrives May 30.

That album, her first since the 2023 Endless Summer Vacation, will include the previously released "Prelude," "Something Beautiful" and "...End of the World."

Miley Cyrus' career: Music, fashion, red carpets

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rose releases 'Messy,' song for 'F1' movie
Music // 18 hours ago
Rose releases 'Messy,' song for 'F1' movie
May 8 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Rosé released "Messy" and its music video Thursday. The song was recorded for the "F1" movie starring Brad Pitt.
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii among top BET Awards nominees
Music // 22 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii among top BET Awards nominees
May 8 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, GloRilla and other music artists are nominated at the 25th annual BET Awards. Lamar leads the way with 10 nominations.
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 22 hours ago
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
May 8 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music Awards return Thursday in Frisco, Texas. Reba McEntire will host the 60th annual ceremony, which airs on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EDT.
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"
Music // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"
May 7 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is teasing "More to Lose," a new song from her forthcoming album "Something Beautiful." The singer will release the track Friday.
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce among ACM Awards presenters
Music // 1 day ago
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce among ACM Awards presenters
May 7 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, Wynonna Judd and other country music artists are among the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards presenters.
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
Music // 2 days ago
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
May 7 (UPI) -- Shakira is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her hit single "Hips Don't Lie" featuring Wyclef Jean. She performed the song on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the North American leg of her tour.
Joe Perry's August shows to feature members of Aerosmith, The Black Crows
Music // 2 days ago
Joe Perry's August shows to feature members of Aerosmith, The Black Crows
May 6 (UPI) -- Joe Perry announced a series of August performances with his band, The Joe Perry Project, with special guests including his Aerosmith band mates Brad Whitford and Buck Johnson.
TXT shares dance rehearsal for 'Love Language' music video
Music // 2 days ago
TXT shares dance rehearsal for 'Love Language' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT released a dance practice video for "Love Language" featuring the song's choreography.
Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala
Music // 3 days ago
Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala
May 6 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child. A pregnant Rihanna showed off her baby bump on the Met Gala blue carpet Monday.
Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
Music // 4 days ago
Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. pop star Lady Gaga has set the record for the largest concert in history.

Trending Stories

'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens
'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
'Glengarry,' 'Fear' director James Foley dies
'Glengarry,' 'Fear' director James Foley dies
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'

Follow Us