Lizzo shows off her Met Gala look in 'Still Bad (Animal Style)' video

May 9 (UPI) -- Lizzo released an official video for "Still Bad (Animal Style)," featuring the singer sporting her Met Gala dress designed by Christian Siriano.

The video, recorded directly following the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, shows Lizzo singing and dancing at a late-night eatery, an arcade, the city streets and other locations.

The video shows off Lizzo's Met Gala dress, designed by Siriano and "inspired by the white tuxedo as seen on some of the iconic band leaders of the cotton club during the Harlem renaissance," Lizzo wrote on social media.

The video, which culminates with a party at famed New York bar Pieces, features cameos from drag performer Shequida Hall and the cast of Drag Wars.

Lizzo's fifth full-length studio album, Love in Real Life, is expected to be released during the summer. The title track was released as a single Feb. 28, followed by "Still Bad" in March.

Lizzo's career: Awards, red carpets and performances