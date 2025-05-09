Trending
May 9, 2025 / 3:23 PM

J-Hope's 'Hope on the Stage' in Japan' to screen in theaters

By Jessica Inman
J-Hope is bringing the finale of his "Hope on the Stage" tour to theaters around the world May 31. FilePhoto by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | J-Hope is bringing the finale of his "Hope on the Stage" tour to theaters around the world May 31. FilePhoto by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is bringing the finale of his Hope on the Stage tour to theaters May 31.

J-Hope, 31, a member of popular K-pop boy band BTS, is now touring Asia on his Hope on the Stage solo tour after performing in Seoul and North America.

'Hope on the Stage' in Japan: Live Viewing will broadcast live from Osaka, Japan, to theaters around the world. Tickets are available now.

"Witness the powerful moment of J-Hope as he shares his hopes, wishes and dreams with audiences," an official synopsis reads.

He is set to perform his recent releases "Sweet Dreams" and "Mona Lisa" which dropped in March.

"This, just as the way it is, I want to show it to everyone around the world," he says in a trailer, which arrived Friday.

J-Hope released his solo EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1 in March 2024. He has released three new singles so far this year.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

