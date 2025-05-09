May 9 (UPI) -- Music artists Halsey and Amy Lee have teamed up on new music.

Halsey and Lee, the lead singer of Evanescence, released the song "Hand That Feeds" on Friday.

The pair created the song for Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff film starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves.

"You say I mean the world to you to keep me on my knees, then dig the knife in deeper just to watch how much I bleed," they sing. "I'm stripped to the bone, I don't wanna be alone, no matter how I plead. You do it cause you know you can, turn around and bite the hand that feeds."

The song arrives as Halsey launches her For My Last Trick tour, which continues through July.

Ballerina, meanwhile, arrives in theaters June 6 and features de Armas as Eve, an assassin who wants to avenge her father's death.

The film is the fifth to arrive in the John Wick franchise.