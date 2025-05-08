Trending
Music
May 8, 2025 / 3:23 PM

Rose releases 'Messy,' song for 'F1' movie

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Rosé, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, released the song "Messy" and its music video for the "F1" movie. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Rosé, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, released the song "Messy" and its music video for the "F1" movie. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- New Zealand singer Rosé is back with new music.

The singer and member of K-pop group Blackpink released the song "Messy" and its music video Thursday.

The song will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who gets back in the driver's seat.

"I'm alive but I can barely breathe," she sings. "With your arms around me, it feels like I'm drowning, if I reach for something I can't keep."

The video opens with the singer walking alone down an empty street, and features clips from the film, including Pitt playing cards.

The soundtrack will also feature Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, RAYE, Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Dom Dolla, Chris Stapleton, Tiesto, Sexyy Red, Myke Towers, Madison Beer, Peggy Gou, Don Toliver and Doja Cat, and it will drop June 27 to coincide with the film's theatrical debut.

Rose previously released her first solo album in December and is set to tour with fellow Blackpink members Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo, beginning in July.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kendrick Lamar, Doechii among top BET Awards nominees
Music // 5 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii among top BET Awards nominees
May 8 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, GloRilla and other music artists are nominated at the 25th annual BET Awards. Lamar leads the way with 10 nominations.
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 5 hours ago
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
May 8 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music Awards return Thursday in Frisco, Texas. Reba McEntire will host the 60th annual ceremony, which airs on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EDT.
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"
Music // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"
May 7 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is teasing "More to Lose," a new song from her forthcoming album "Something Beautiful." The singer will release the track Friday.
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce among ACM Awards presenters
Music // 1 day ago
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce among ACM Awards presenters
May 7 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, Wynonna Judd and other country music artists are among the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards presenters.
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
Music // 1 day ago
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
May 7 (UPI) -- Shakira is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her hit single "Hips Don't Lie" featuring Wyclef Jean. She performed the song on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the North American leg of her tour.
Joe Perry's August shows to feature members of Aerosmith, The Black Crows
Music // 2 days ago
Joe Perry's August shows to feature members of Aerosmith, The Black Crows
May 6 (UPI) -- Joe Perry announced a series of August performances with his band, The Joe Perry Project, with special guests including his Aerosmith band mates Brad Whitford and Buck Johnson.
TXT shares dance rehearsal for 'Love Language' music video
Music // 2 days ago
TXT shares dance rehearsal for 'Love Language' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT released a dance practice video for "Love Language" featuring the song's choreography.
Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala
Music // 2 days ago
Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala
May 6 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child. A pregnant Rihanna showed off her baby bump on the Met Gala blue carpet Monday.
Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
Music // 3 days ago
Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. pop star Lady Gaga has set the record for the largest concert in history.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
May 3 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Trending Stories

Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Jillian Bell: Stripper comedy' Summer of 69' shows women as 'sexual beings'
Jillian Bell: Stripper comedy' Summer of 69' shows women as 'sexual beings'
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg

Follow Us