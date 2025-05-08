Trending
May 8, 2025 / 11:12 AM

Kendrick Lamar, Doechii among top BET Awards nominees

By Jessica Inman
Kendrick Lamar leads this year's nominations at the BET Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 8 (UPI) -- The nominations for the upcoming 25th annual BET Awards are in.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with 10 nominations, is up for ten potential awards, including Album of the Year for GNX and best Male Hip Hop Artist, BET announced Thursday.

His single "Not Like Us" could potentially win Video of the Year and a Viewer's Choice award.

Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla follow with six nods apiece, while Metro Boomin scored five and SZA and The Weeknd earned four each.

Doechii, who won a Grammy earlier this year, could also win Album of the Year for Alligator Bites Never Heal and is up for the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award.

"Nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations and creative arts," a press release states.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is set to host the event, which takes place June 9 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

