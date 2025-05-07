Trending
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"

By Jessica Inman
Miley Cyrus, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, will release the song "More to Lose" on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Miley Cyrus, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, will release the song "More to Lose" on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 7 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is teasing new music.

The singer and actress released a short clip Wednesday teasing "More to Lose," a new song that arrives Friday.

"I knew someday that one would have to choose," she sings. "I just thought we'd have more to lose."

"More to Lose" will be the latest track released ahead of the music artist's concept album Something Beautiful, due May 30.

She previously released "Prelude," "Something Beautiful" and "...End of the World."

Her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, arrived in 2023.

