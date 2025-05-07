Trending
Music
May 7, 2025 / 2:12 PM

Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce among ACM Awards presenters

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Blake Shelton is among the presenters at the upcoming ACM Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Blake Shelton is among the presenters at the upcoming ACM Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Country music artists Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce are among the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards presenters.

The Academy of Country Music and Prime Video announced the star-studded roster in a press release on Wednesday.

Clint Black, Crystal Gayle, ERNEST, Gabby Barrett, Gretchen Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Jordan Davis, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Rita Wilson, Sara Evan, Sugarland, The Oak Ridge Boys, Wynonna Judd, Chase Elliott, Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton will also take the stage to present awards.

Reba McEntire will host the award show, and performers include Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Kelsea Ballerini, Shelton, Eric Church, Backstreet Boys, Rascal Flatts, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Brooks & Dunn, Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson.

The show will open with a 12-minute medley that blends prior ACM Songs of the Year and features Black, Dan + Shay, Judd, McEntire, LeAnn Rimes and Sugarland.

Ella Langley leads this year's nominees.

The ACM Awards stream Thursday on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EDT.

Country music stars set to celebrate the Grand Ole Opry

Blake Shelton arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City on October 26, 2022. Shelton is serving as the host of "Opry 100: A Live Celebration." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
Music // 5 hours ago
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
May 7 (UPI) -- Shakira is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her hit single "Hips Don't Lie" featuring Wyclef Jean. She performed the song on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the North American leg of her tour.
Joe Perry's August shows to feature members of Aerosmith, The Black Crows
Music // 1 day ago
Joe Perry's August shows to feature members of Aerosmith, The Black Crows
May 6 (UPI) -- Joe Perry announced a series of August performances with his band, The Joe Perry Project, with special guests including his Aerosmith band mates Brad Whitford and Buck Johnson.
TXT shares dance rehearsal for 'Love Language' music video
Music // 1 day ago
TXT shares dance rehearsal for 'Love Language' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT released a dance practice video for "Love Language" featuring the song's choreography.
Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala
Music // 1 day ago
Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala
May 6 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child. A pregnant Rihanna showed off her baby bump on the Met Gala blue carpet Monday.
Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
Music // 2 days ago
Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. pop star Lady Gaga has set the record for the largest concert in history.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
May 3 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
TXT releases 'Love Language,' first single of 2025
Music // 5 days ago
TXT releases 'Love Language,' first single of 2025
May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Together X Tomorrow, better known as TXT, released "Love Language," their first single of 2025.
Benny Blanco takes Selena Gomez to prom in 'Talk' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Benny Blanco takes Selena Gomez to prom in 'Talk' music video
May 2 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released a single and music video for "Talk" alongside the deluxe version of their album "I Said I Love You First."
Ed Sheeran performs 'Old Phone' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 5 days ago
Ed Sheeran performs 'Old Phone' on 'Tonight Show'
May 2 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performed "Old Phone" on "The Tonight Show" after releasing the song and its lyric video. His upcoming album, "Play," drops in September.
Green Day honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Music // 5 days ago
Green Day honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
May 2 (UPI) -- Rock band Green Day was memorialized with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a ceremony Thursday.

Trending Stories

Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Brandy, Rita Ora to return for 'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland'
Brandy, Rita Ora to return for 'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland'
Toothless takes flight in 'How to Train Your Dragon' IMAX trailer
Toothless takes flight in 'How to Train Your Dragon' IMAX trailer

Follow Us