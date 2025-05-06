Trending
May 6, 2025 / 9:01 AM

Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala

By Jessica Inman
Rihanna arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. The singer and entrepreneur is pregnant with her third child. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 6 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child.

A pregnant Rihanna, 37, unveiled the news Monday by showing off her baby bump on the Met Gala blue carpet.

The singer and entrepreneur was dressed head-to-toe in Marc Jacobs, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, tie, cropped blazer, corset, and skirt with a small train.

"I'm good. I'm shockingly feeling OK, and not too overwhelmed at the moment," Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight.

She and A$AP Rocky, who was among the event's co-chairs, have two children together, sons RZA and Riot.

The annual Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and has become known as an iconic fashion event featuring celebrities across the television, film, fashion and music industries.

This year's "Tailored to You" theme was a nod to the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" spring exhibition at the Costume Institute, which focuses on Black dandy style across the centuries.

Met Gala chair Colman Domingo arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2025. Domingo is wearing a custom look by Valentino that features a blue cape and gold lamé collar. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

