May 6, 2025 / 12:54 PM

TXT shares dance rehearsal for 'Love Language' music video

By Jessica Inman
TXT shared a rehearsal for their "Love Language" music video on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT has released a dance practice video for their song "Love Language."

The K-pop group, formally known as Together X Tomorrow, shared a video Tuesday of them practicing the choreography featured in the music video that arrived Friday.

The newest clip shows TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI dancing in a rehearsal space. The members wear coordinating denim jeans and white t-shirts.

"Love Language" is the group's first single of the year. They previously released The Star Chapter: Sanctuary EP in November.

