Music
May 4, 2025 / 4:29 PM

Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history

By Karen Butler
A record-setting 2.5 million people attended Lady Gaga's show in Brazil on Saturday night. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
A record-setting 2.5 million people attended Lady Gaga's show in Brazil on Saturday night. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. pop star Lady Gaga has set the record for the largest concert in history.

Live Nation said 2.5 million people attended the show on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Saturday night.

"Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night's show -- the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away," the singer posted on X Sunday.

"Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you," she added. "An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world -- I know I can't, but I can say this -- if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights -- you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time."

Lady Gaga turns 39: a look back at the pop icon

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

