May 3, 2025 / 9:29 AM

SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
SZA's "SOS" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
SZA's "SOS" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA's SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kendrick Lamar's GNX, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 4 and PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's $ome $sexy $ongs 4 U at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 are Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 6, Playboi Carti's Music at No. 7, Lady Gaga's Mayhem at No. 8, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Doechiii's Alligator Bites Never Heal at No. 10.

Kendrick Lamar rocks the stage at Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar headlines the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

TXT releases 'Love Language,' first single of 2025
Music // 19 hours ago
TXT releases 'Love Language,' first single of 2025
May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Together X Tomorrow, better known as TXT, released "Love Language," their first single of 2025.
Benny Blanco takes Selena Gomez to prom in 'Talk' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Benny Blanco takes Selena Gomez to prom in 'Talk' music video
May 2 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released a single and music video for "Talk" alongside the deluxe version of their album "I Said I Love You First."
Ed Sheeran performs 'Old Phone' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 21 hours ago
Ed Sheeran performs 'Old Phone' on 'Tonight Show'
May 2 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performed "Old Phone" on "The Tonight Show" after releasing the song and its lyric video. His upcoming album, "Play," drops in September.
Green Day honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Music // 1 day ago
Green Day honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
May 2 (UPI) -- Rock band Green Day was memorialized with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a ceremony Thursday.
Adam Levine, Lisa flirt and fight in Maroon 5's 'Priceless' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Adam Levine, Lisa flirt and fight in Maroon 5's 'Priceless' music video
May 2 (UPI) -- Adam Levine and Blackpink singer Lisa teamed up on "Priceless," a new single for Maroon 5. The song is the pop rock band's first single in two years.
'I Kissed a Girl,' 'Supermodel' singer Jill Sobule dead at 66
Music // 1 day ago
'I Kissed a Girl,' 'Supermodel' singer Jill Sobule dead at 66
May 2 (UPI) -- "I Kissed a Girl" and "Supermodel" singer-songwriter Jill Sobule has died at the age of 66.
ACM Awards to feature star-studded 'Songs of the Decades' performance
Music // 1 day ago
ACM Awards to feature star-studded 'Songs of the Decades' performance
May 1 (UPI) -- The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will feature a "Songs of the Decades" performance and several duets. Performers include Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, and the Backstreet Boys with Rascal Flatts.
Bono reimagines one-man show in 'Stories of Surrender' trailer
Music // 2 days ago
Bono reimagines one-man show in 'Stories of Surrender' trailer
April 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing the upcoming documentary "Bono: Stories of Surrender," inspired by the U2 frontman's solo stage show of the same name.
Ella Langley, Zach Top to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards
Music // 4 days ago
Ella Langley, Zach Top to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards
April 28 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music announced Ella Langley and Zach Top will be among the performers at the upcoming 60th ACM Awards.
Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery to launch joint tour
Music // 4 days ago
Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery to launch joint tour
April 28 (UPI) -- Country music artists Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are launching the "Two for the Road" tour Nov. 6.

