May 2 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are back with new music.

The pair released their song "Talk" and an accompanying music video Friday, the same day as the release of their deluxe album I Said I Love You First... And You Said it Back.

The music video for "Talk" gives fans a behind-the-scenes look as Blanco plans a surprise prom date for his fiance, who had never attended the dance when she was in high school.

"So I had an idea of us filming, like, a little like behind-the-scenes, but if it's, like, really good, it could almost be like a music video," he says to Gomez as she is getting her hair and make-up done.

"Really? OK," she responds.

The couple go to the mall and get their photos taken before taking a limousine to arrive at their own prom.

The single is one of several new tracks on the album.

"There are some new songs, some favorites your might recognize and reimagined songs from the original album," Gomez wrote in a post promoting the deluxe version.