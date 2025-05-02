May 2 (UPI) -- Adam Levine and Blackpink singer Lisa have teamed up on a new song for Maroon 5.

The pop rock band released the song "Priceless" and an accompanying music video on Friday.

The video shows Levine, 46, learning that his "mark" is Lisa, 28, and he proceeds to flirt with her in a restaurant. Levine pursues Lisa after she bolts, and the pair fist fight while also getting close. The video ends with the duo dancing in the dark.

"Priceless" marks Maroon 5's first new single in two years.

On Thursday, Lisa was named one of Gold House's A100 honorees of 2025. She recently starred in Season 3 of The White Lotus and is preparing for a world tour along with fellow Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie and Rose.

Adam Levine, meanwhile, is a coach on The Voice.

Maroon 5 last released the single "Middle Ground" in 2023. Fans celebrated "Priceless" on social media, with one person remarking, "This song is beautiful, and Lisa's voice makes it even more special."