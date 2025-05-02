May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Together X Tomorrow, better known as TXT, has released their first single of 2025.

The K-pop group released the song "Love Language," and a music video to accompany it, on Friday.

The video shows TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI dancing, swimming in a pool and singing about the desire to learn a love interest's love language.

"Love Language" marks the group's first new music since they released the EP The Star Chapter: Sanctuary in November and Minisode 3: Tomorrow, which arrived in April.