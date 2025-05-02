Trending
Music
May 2, 2025

Green Day honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Jessica Inman
Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt, from left to right, of Green Day pose with their star during an unveiling ceremony honoring them with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt, from left to right, of Green Day pose with their star during an unveiling ceremony honoring them with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Green Day was memorialized with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

Rockers Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt were honored for their contribution to recording.

"Green Day's music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement. "Honoring them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a token of our appreciation for their incredible contributions to the world of music."

Rapper and television personality Flavor Flav and actor Ryan Reynolds attended the ceremony to support the band.

Green Day got together in 1986, but their most widely-recognized album is the 2004 Grammy-winning American Idiot. They released Saviors in 2024 and kicked off a tour of the same name.

More recently they played Coachella.

Green Day receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Left to right, Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day pose with their star during an unveiling ceremony honoring them with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 1, 2025. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

