Music
May 1, 2025 / 2:53 PM

ACM Awards to feature star-studded 'Songs of the Decades' performance

By Jessica Inman
Clint Black will be part of a 12-minute "Songs of the Decade" opening performance at the ACM Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 1 (UPI) -- The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will feature a star-studded "Songs of the Decades" performance.

The Academy of Country Music and Prime Video announced in a press release Thursday that Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes and Sugarland will open the show with the 12-minute performance.

The medley features ACM Songs of the Year from the past six decades.

In addition, Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts are teaming up for a duet, as are Jelly Roll and Shaboozey. Brooks & Dunn and Cody Johnson will also perform together.

Previously announced performers include Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson.

Reba McEntire will host the show.

Ella Langley leads this year's nominations with eight nods and will also perform.

The ACM Awards air May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

