April 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing the upcoming documentary Bono: Stories of Surrender, inspired by the U2 frontman's solo stage show of the same name.

"Something to know about performers," Bono says in the trailer, released Wednesday. "In pursuit of truth, we are capable of more untruth than most."

The documentary takes its inspiration from Bono's 2022 memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and the touring he did to promote it.

"Bono: Stories of Surrender is a vivid reimagining of Bono's critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief..., as he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar," an official synopsis reads.

"I was born with my fists up. Surrender does not come easy to me. This is my story. I'm stuck with it," he says in the trailer.

The documentary arrives on the streamer May 30. The film will also premiere with an "immersive" version for Apple Vision Pro users.