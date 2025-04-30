Trending
Music
April 30, 2025 / 3:47 PM

Bono reimagines one-man show in 'Stories of Surrender' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Bono is the subject of an upcoming documentary due on Apple TV+ May 30. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 5 | Bono is the subject of an upcoming documentary due on Apple TV+ May 30. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing the upcoming documentary Bono: Stories of Surrender, inspired by the U2 frontman's solo stage show of the same name.

"Something to know about performers," Bono says in the trailer, released Wednesday. "In pursuit of truth, we are capable of more untruth than most."

The documentary takes its inspiration from Bono's 2022 memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and the touring he did to promote it.

"Bono: Stories of Surrender is a vivid reimagining of Bono's critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief..., as he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar," an official synopsis reads.

"I was born with my fists up. Surrender does not come easy to me. This is my story. I'm stuck with it," he says in the trailer.

The documentary arrives on the streamer May 30. The film will also premiere with an "immersive" version for Apple Vision Pro users.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ella Langley, Zach Top to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Ella Langley, Zach Top to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards
April 28 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music announced Ella Langley and Zach Top will be among the performers at the upcoming 60th ACM Awards.
Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery to launch joint tour
Music // 2 days ago
Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery to launch joint tour
April 28 (UPI) -- Country music artists Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are launching the "Two for the Road" tour Nov. 6.
Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
Music // 2 days ago
Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
April 28 (UPI) -- Cyndi Lauper and Chubby Checker will be among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, organizers announced Sunday.
Ken Carson's 'More Chaos' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Ken Carson's 'More Chaos' tops U.S. album chart
April 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Ken Carson's "More Chaos" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso cover 'Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl'
Music // 5 days ago
Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso cover 'Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl'
April 25 (UPI) -- Music artists Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso teamed up to cover Broken Social Scene's "Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl," which dropped Thursday.
Kalis Uchis releases 'ILYSMIH' after mom's death
Music // 5 days ago
Kalis Uchis releases 'ILYSMIH' after mom's death
April 25 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis released a new single following her mother's death. "ILYSMIH" dropped Friday and will be included on the singer's upcoming album, "Sincerely."
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Whenever,' first solo single of 2025
Music // 5 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Whenever,' first solo single of 2025
April 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released "Whenever" and an accompanying music video on Friday. The song is the first to debut from her forthcoming fourth studio album.
Jelly Roll performs 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 5 days ago
Jelly Roll performs 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' on 'Kimmel'
April 25 (UPI) -- Country music star Jelly Roll performed "Hard Fought Hallelujah" with Christian music artist Brandon Lake on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday.
Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts join Academy of Country Music Awards performers
Music // 5 days ago
Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts join Academy of Country Music Awards performers
April 24 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd and other artists have joined the lineup for the 60th annual ACM Awards, which air May 8.
'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' concert film coming to BET+
Music // 6 days ago
'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' concert film coming to BET+
April 24 (UPI) -- BET+ is previewing Usher's upcoming concert film, "Usher: Rendezvous in Paris," which arrives on the streaming platform May 8.

Trending Stories

A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
'Borderlands 4' to have PlayStation State of Play, release Sept. 12
'Borderlands 4' to have PlayStation State of Play, release Sept. 12
Movie review: Mean spirit undermines 'Another Simple Favor'
Movie review: Mean spirit undermines 'Another Simple Favor'

Follow Us