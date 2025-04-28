Music
April 28, 2025 / 7:39 AM

Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

By Karen Butler
Share with X
U.S. singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper is to be inducted into the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will air this November on Disney+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | U.S. singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper is to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will air this November on Disney+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Cyndi Lauper and Chubby Checker will be among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Other music artists set to be honored at the ceremony are Bad Company, Thom Bell, Joe Cocker, Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon, Nicky Hopkins, Carol Kaye and Lenny Waronker.

The Los Angeles ceremony is to stream live on Disney+ on Nov. 8.

"Tonight, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation pulled back the curtain on its 2025 Inductees -- a powerhouse lineup of trailblazers, icons, and music legends who have shaped the ever-evolving sounds of Rock & Roll," the Hall of Fame's website said Sunday.

"This year's announcement, delivered live by Ryan Seacrest on tonight's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode of American Idol, sets the stage for an unforgettable celebration of music's highest honor."

To be considered for induction, artists must have released their first record at least 25 years prior to nomination.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ken Carson's 'More Chaos' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Ken Carson's 'More Chaos' tops U.S. album chart
April 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Ken Carson's "More Chaos" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso cover 'Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl'
Music // 2 days ago
Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso cover 'Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl'
April 25 (UPI) -- Music artists Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso teamed up to cover Broken Social Scene's "Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl," which dropped Thursday.
Kalis Uchis releases 'ILYSMIH' after mom's death
Music // 2 days ago
Kalis Uchis releases 'ILYSMIH' after mom's death
April 25 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis released a new single following her mother's death. "ILYSMIH" dropped Friday and will be included on the singer's upcoming album, "Sincerely."
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Whenever,' first solo single of 2025
Music // 2 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Whenever,' first solo single of 2025
April 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released "Whenever" and an accompanying music video on Friday. The song is the first to debut from her forthcoming fourth studio album.
Jelly Roll performs 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 2 days ago
Jelly Roll performs 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' on 'Kimmel'
April 25 (UPI) -- Country music star Jelly Roll performed "Hard Fought Hallelujah" with Christian music artist Brandon Lake on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday.
Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts join Academy of Country Music Awards performers
Music // 3 days ago
Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts join Academy of Country Music Awards performers
April 24 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd and other artists have joined the lineup for the 60th annual ACM Awards, which air May 8.
'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' concert film coming to BET+
Music // 3 days ago
'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' concert film coming to BET+
April 24 (UPI) -- BET+ is previewing Usher's upcoming concert film, "Usher: Rendezvous in Paris," which arrives on the streaming platform May 8.
Lorde releases 'What Was That,' first single in 4 years
Music // 3 days ago
Lorde releases 'What Was That,' first single in 4 years
April 24 (UPI) -- Lorde released "What Was That" Thursday, along with an accompanying music video, marking her first single in four years.
'Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power]' to screen in theaters
Music // 4 days ago
'Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power]' to screen in theaters
April 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Ateez is reliving its 2024 tour with a concert film that will screen May 14 and 17 in U.S. theaters.
Kendrick Lamar leads American Music Awards nominations
Music // 4 days ago
Kendrick Lamar leads American Music Awards nominations
April 23 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar is the top nominee at the 51st annual American Music Awards, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 27: Darren Barnet, Kate Pierson
Famous birthdays for April 27: Darren Barnet, Kate Pierson
Mike Rowe's 'Returning the Favor' followup to premiere on YouTube Friday
Mike Rowe's 'Returning the Favor' followup to premiere on YouTube Friday
'RuPaul's Drag Race' alum Jiggly Caliente dead at 44
'RuPaul's Drag Race' alum Jiggly Caliente dead at 44
'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45M
'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45M
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 18 gets poster, trailer
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 18 gets poster, trailer

Follow Us